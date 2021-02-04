Amy Adams, Glenn Close Get Screen Actors Guild Nominations For 'Hillbilly Elegy'

And then there were two. On the second day of the movie awards season, Amy Adams joined Glenn Close with a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Hillbilly Elegy.

Close was the only performer from Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy – based on J.D. Vance's Middletown memoir and partially shot in Middletown – to earn a nomination for the Golden Globe Awards announced Wednesday.

Adams, who played Vance's drug-addicted mother Bev, was nominated for best Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Also in the category are Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Close was nominated as a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, the same category for her Golden Globe nod. Close played Bev's mother and J.D.'s grandmother Mamaw, who provided stability to J.D. and his sister Lindsay on McKinley Street in Middletown.

Up for Best Cast in a Motion Picture are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, One Night In Miami and Da 5 Bloods.

Netflix again led all studios with 30 nominations, including three for Motion Picture Cast: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Netflix also had the most Golden Globe nominations (42). Here is the complete list of the SAG movie and television nominations.

Adams won a Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of American Hustle in 2014. This is her seventh SAG nomination since Junebug in 2006.

The SAG Awards are considered to be a more reliable indicator for possible Academy Award nominations than the Golden Globes.

Adams has never won an Oscar from six nominations (American Hustle, Junebug, Vice, The Master, The Fighter, Doubt). Close has not won an Oscar in seven nominations (Fatal Attraction, The Wife, The Natural, The Big Chill, The World According To Garp, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs).

This was the ninth SAG Award nomination for Close. She has won twice, for The Wife in 2019 and the Lion In Winter in 2005.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TBS and TNT at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Oscar nominations will be announced March 15.