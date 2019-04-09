Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Legalize Sports Betting, With Proceeds To Schools

Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the US Supreme Court has said states can do that. If it passes, sports betting would be limited at first, but could someday be offered in surprising venues.

The bill would create a 10 percent tax on sports betting, and the Ohio Lottery would run it in the state’s four casinos and seven racinos, along with fraternal and veterans’ organizations that meet certain criteria.

And Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) said a lot of businesses are interested in joining the team eventually.

“There are bars and restaurants that would like it there. There are a whole host of other organizations – we’ve even been outreached by some grocery store chains that want to offer sports gaming in their facility.”

Proceeds from that tax will go to the state’s problem gambling fund and to education.

Greenspan and Democratic sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) said sports betting could bring $30 million a year to schools, and that could double once the federal court system rules on mobile and online sports betting.

