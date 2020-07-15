Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

Cincinnati police are looking into who may have vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural on Eighth and Ninth streets outside of City Hall.  Police say someone poured red paint on the mural Tuesday night. 

Police released surveillance video of what appears to be one person throwing paint on the mural. If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you call Crimestoppers at 352-3040. 

Artists painted the mural about a month ago. Each letter of the mural was designed and painted by a Black artist and a team of assistants. The mural was paid for with private donations.

It came after a series of largely peaceful protests in the city over the deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police, and was the brain child of Alandes Powell, a former board chair of The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, who started a GoFundMe on June 15. In two days it raised more than $100,000 of its $150,000 goal.

The mural was completed Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves.

An artist works on Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural, Friday, June 19, outside of City Hall.
Credit Jason Whitman / WVXU

That day, Powell called the mural a "bat signal."

"I think that's the only thing I can make everyone white and black connect with: Batman," she said. "You show a signal when you need help."  

Black Lives Matter

