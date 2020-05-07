Related Program: Around Cincinnati Book Review: "The Southern Book Club's Guide To Slaying Vampires" By Roberta Schultz • 25 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati ShareTweetEmail Provided Listen Listening... / 5:17 Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Grady Hendrix’s latest novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires. Tags: book reviewGrady HendrixRoberta SchultzvampiresThe Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying VampiresAround CincinnatiShareTweetEmail Related Content Book Review: "Backyard Farming: Growing Herbs For Food & Medicine" By Roberta Schultz • Mar 6, 2020 Provided Listen Listening... / 6:12 Book Review: Roberta Schultz has a review of Backyard Farming: Growing Herbs for Food & Medicine by Kim Pezza. Book Review: "The Scientist And The Spy" By Kelly Blewett • Feb 28, 2020 Provided Listen Listening... / 2:44 Book Review: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett has a review of the fascinating new book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage by Mara Hvistendahl. Book Review: "What It Is: Race, Family, And One Thinking Black Man's Blues" By Kelly Blewett • Feb 21, 2020 Provided Listen Listening... / 2:26 Book review: Kelly Blewett has a review of What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man's Blues by Clifford Thompson. Book Review: "Make It Scream, Make It Burn: Essays" By Leslie Jamison By Kelly Blewett • Jan 31, 2020 Provided Listen Listening... / 2:46 Book review: Kelly Blewett reviews the latest collection of essays from writer Leslie Jamison, Make it Scream, Make it Burn.