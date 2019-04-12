Brown Not Yet Saying Who He Favors As Democratic Presidential Nominee

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown said he's made the right decision to fight for workers in the Senate rather than on the presidential campaign trail.
With nearly twenty candidates now vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, one legislator who considered a run is comfortable with his decision not to. Sherrod Brown shared his view of the field.

It’s no surprise to Brown that so many candidates want to unseat the current leader, who Brown said has done a terrible job. Among the recently announced candidates is fellow Ohioan Tim Ryan, the democratic congressman from the Youngstown area. Brown is not saying who he’s supporting at this point.

“I welcome anybody in this race that wants to go out for a year and a half or year, year and a half and make speeches and raise money and do whatever they do.”  

As far as his own decision not to run, Brown points to work he’s doing in the Senate to secure a tax cut for the working class.

“I made the right choice by focusing my work in the Senate.” 

He continues to encourage candidates to see the country through the eyes of workers.  

