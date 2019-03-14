Cincinnati Expected To Host U.S. Men's National Soccer Team Match

By 12 hours ago
  • USA soccer
    The U.S. Women's National team defeated New Zealand Sept. 19, 2017 before 30,596 fans at Nippert Stadium.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

On the heals of successfully hosting the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Cincinnati is being tapped a second time. According to the Venezuelan Football Federation, the U.S. men (USMNT) will play Venezuela June 9 in Cincinnati.

U.S. Soccer tells WVXU it cannot "confirm matches until contracts are finalized. We hope to have an announcement soon."

The news release from the Venezuelan federation does not say whether the match will be played at Paul Brown Stadium, Nippert Stadium or somewhere else.

This will be the first time the men's side has ever played in the Queen City. The women's match on Sept. 19, 2017 drew 30,596 fans, the largest crowd ever in Ohio to attend a Women's National Team match.

The June game is the national team's last friendly before the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a tournament featuring 16 teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The game could be seen as a trial run for the 2026 Men's World Cup being jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. Cincinnati is among 23 finalists being considered for one of the 16 host city slots.

Soccer fans in Ohio don't have to travel far to see the USMNT play a second time. Cleveland is hosting Group D's second opening round Gold Cup match on June 22.

