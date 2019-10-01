Related Program: 
Cincinnati Rollergirls Bootcamp: Find Out If You Have What It Takes

The Cincinnati Rollergirls are hosting a first-ever boot camp for anyone who wonders what it takes to compete in roller derby.

The bootcamp, which is being held Oct. 13-24, is just days before the 2020 season tryouts for the team on Oct. 27.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the bootcamp and the world of roller derby are Cincinnati Rollergirls team members Amanda "Mama Crass" Frietsch; Erica "Wheezy" Nyberg; and Crystal "Crystal Whip" Armbruster.

