Cincinnati's Rose Lavelle Named To USA World Cup Roster

A Cincinnati native is heading to France this summer to play in the Women's World Cup. Rose Lavelle is among the 23 women named to the roster for the June tournament.

This is Lavelle's first World Cup. She graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School and was the number one NWSL draft pick in 2017. She currently is a midfielder with the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

WVXU has reached out for comment.

The USA's first game is June 11 against Thailand.

About Lavelle

Lavelle was a standout player at Mount Notre Dame and set a program record at the University of Wisconsin, becoming a three-time All-American.

A mainstay in the Youth National Team system, Lavelle was first called up to the full U.S. Women's National Team in 2017. She made her first appearance and start March 4, 2017, against England. Her first goal for the Red, White & Blue came against Russia a month later on April 9, 2017.

She has made 24 national team appearances, scoring six goals.

Click below to watch a U.S. Soccer video about Rose Lavelle's journey to the Women's World Cup.