Cincinnati's Rose Lavelle Named To USA World Cup Roster

  • Forward Rose Lavelle speaking with media ahead of the USA's September 2017 match against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium.
A Cincinnati native is heading to France this summer to play in the Women's World Cup. Rose Lavelle is among the 23 women named to the roster for the June tournament.

This is Lavelle's first World Cup. She graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School and was the number one NWSL draft pick in 2017. She currently is a midfielder with the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

The USA's first game is June 11 against Thailand.

About Lavelle

Lavelle was a standout player at Mount Notre Dame and set a program record at the University of Wisconsin, becoming a three-time All-American.

A mainstay in the Youth National Team system, Lavelle was first called up to the full U.S. Women's National Team in 2017. She made her first appearance and start March 4, 2017, against England. Her first goal for the Red, White & Blue came against Russia a month later on April 9, 2017.

She has made 24 national team appearances, scoring six goals.

Click below to watch a U.S. Soccer video about Rose Lavelle's journey to the Women's World Cup.

USA Tops New Zealand 5-0 In Cincinnati

By Sep 19, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team defeated New Zealand 5-0 in front of 30,596 fans in Cincinnati Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer reports that's the largest crowd ever in Ohio to attend a Women's National Team match.

Rose Lavelle Is No. 1 NWSL Draft Pick

By Jan 12, 2017
NWSL / YouTube

Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is the National Women's Soccer League's number one draft pick for 2017.

Cincinnati Soccer Star Could Be No. 1 Draft Pick

By Jan 11, 2017
Provided / University of Wisconsin

Update 01/12/17: Rose Lavelle is the 2017 NWSL top draft pick. Read more here.