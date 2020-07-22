CMHA Offering Bonuses To Property Owners Who Accept Vouchers

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) will pay Hamilton County property owners a signing bonus after they agree to lease to tenants who are voucher holders.

The incentive program, through CARES Act funding, continues through Nov. 30, 2020 and is designed to expand the amount of affordable housing in Hamilton County.

CMHA Spokeswoman Lesley Wardlow says the agency is offering up to $1,200 to property owners within Hamilton County. That is the maximum on a sliding scale explained on CHMA's website. Wardlow says there are varying amounts for each property, beginning at $600.

She says the incentive is an expression of appreciation for new and current property owners that partner with CMHA's Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).

There is an effort already underway to increase the number of properties for low and middle income residents of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, as WVXU's Jay Hanselman reported in June 2019.

The Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless has cited statistics showing Hamilton County has a shortage of more than 40,000 affordable homes.