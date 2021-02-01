CVG To Take Over Miami University Airport Operations

By 33 minutes ago
  • Miami University's airport, OXD, sits about two miles west of Oxford on Fairfield Road.
    Miami University's airport, OXD, sits about two miles west of Oxford on Fairfield Road.
    Courtesy of Miami University

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is taking over management and operation of Miami University's airport.

Under an agreement announced Monday, Miami will continue to own the Miami University Airport (OXD) and its 300 acres of land, but CVG will manage the day-to-day operations. It's a five-year deal with the option for five additional five-year terms.

"By partnering with CVG, Miami is tapping into unparalleled expertise and knowledge to improve airport services and benefit the entire region," says Miami President Gregory Crawford in a statement. "This long-term commitment to OXD airport will create more avenues for collaboration between CVG professionals and Miami's faculty, and more opportunities for our students in terms of potential projects and internships. All of this will support aviation and airport-related innovation in Southwest Ohio."

OXD handles about 20 flights per month and is primarily used by families of students with personal planes, student aviation groups, law enforcement and military flights, and by Duke Energy which uses it during powerline inspections. It has a 4,011-foot primary runway and a partial parallel taxiway. It also offers refueling services, aircraft parking and hangar storage.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw is pleased with the partnership.

"CVG will bring our airport business know-how to handle the day-to-day affairs of OXD," she says in a statement. "Our staff will learn a great deal about general aviation airport management that will complement our core business of owning and operating CVG Airport."

The deal is pending concurrence by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tags: 
Miami University
Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport
newsletter

Related Content

Miami U Leading Statewide K-12 Mental Wellness And Health Initiative

By Jan 19, 2021
Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels

A program to improve and provide access to mental health and substance use programs geared toward Ohio K-12 students, teachers and staff is getting a $6 million boost.

Miami U Dropped Its Race-Based Mascot 20 Years Ago, Sees Benefits Today

By Jul 27, 2020
Courtesy of the Myaamia Center

More than two decades before this month's announcements from a Cincinnati-area high school and the Washington D.C. NFL team, Miami University's Board of Trustees voted to drop a controversial, race-based nickname and mascot. The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University are taking a moment now to talk about that decision.

CVG Pilots Technology To Help You Travel Safely With COVID And Beyond

By Nov 23, 2020
Ann Thompson / WVXU

There are five very noticeable travelers at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. They have two wheels and lots of artificial intelligence. In fact, they're robots and are among an increasing number of solutions for contactless travel at CVG and other airports.