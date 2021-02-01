CVG To Take Over Miami University Airport Operations

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is taking over management and operation of Miami University's airport.

Under an agreement announced Monday, Miami will continue to own the Miami University Airport (OXD) and its 300 acres of land, but CVG will manage the day-to-day operations. It's a five-year deal with the option for five additional five-year terms.

"By partnering with CVG, Miami is tapping into unparalleled expertise and knowledge to improve airport services and benefit the entire region," says Miami President Gregory Crawford in a statement. "This long-term commitment to OXD airport will create more avenues for collaboration between CVG professionals and Miami's faculty, and more opportunities for our students in terms of potential projects and internships. All of this will support aviation and airport-related innovation in Southwest Ohio."

OXD handles about 20 flights per month and is primarily used by families of students with personal planes, student aviation groups, law enforcement and military flights, and by Duke Energy which uses it during powerline inspections. It has a 4,011-foot primary runway and a partial parallel taxiway. It also offers refueling services, aircraft parking and hangar storage.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw is pleased with the partnership.

"CVG will bring our airport business know-how to handle the day-to-day affairs of OXD," she says in a statement. "Our staff will learn a great deal about general aviation airport management that will complement our core business of owning and operating CVG Airport."

The deal is pending concurrence by the Federal Aviation Administration.