Dayton City Officials, Business Owners Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

Former longtime Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams is among a handful of public officials and business owners now facing federal fraud charges.  The Department of Justice said Tuesday the charges are the result of a sweeping investigation into public corruption in the City of Dayton. 

Federal officials allege Williams accepted more than $50,000 in bribes from a business owner interested in obtaining city demolition contracts. In exchange, the City of Dayton and Citywide Development Corporation awarded the business more than $150,000 in contracts, the indictment says. 

Williams served on the Dayton City Commission from 2001 until he abruptly resigned his position last year, just months after his re-election.  He’s currently an employee of KeyBank, and  previously served on the Dayton School Board. If convicted, Williams could face up to 10 years in jail.

The federal investigation also led to the indictments of two other public officials and a local business owner. Roshawn Winburn, current director of the Dayton Human Relations Council Minority Business Assistance Center, is facing wire fraud and public corruption charges. Federal documents allege Winburn accepted $20,000 in bribes and gave confidential information to companies seeking city contracts. Winburn has been placed on administrative leave, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Business owner and former state lawmaker Clayton Luckie is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Federal officials say Luckie devised “a scheme to take advantage of programs offered by the federal and state governments to help disadvantaged businesses.”

In 2013, Luckie pleaded guilty to several charges including election falsification, money laundering and grand theft. He served just over three years in state prison and was released in 2016.

Brian Higgins, a local entrepreneur, is accused of submitting a fraudulent insurance claim related to the repair of a 600 gallon fish tank at his home. Federal investigators allege Higgins planned to use $100,000 worth of insurance payments for personal use.

Higgins is the former owner of a dead body removal company which was involved in scandals related to unpaid taxes and corruption.

At a press conference Tuesday, Department of Justice officials said although the four cases are seperate, they resulted from the same ongoing investigation into what Cincinnati FBI special agent Joseph Deters called Dayton’s  “culture of corruption.”

“Today's arrest should serve as a wakeup call,” said Deters. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated. It will be investigated and prosecuted. Those involved in bribery and fraud will face jail time. The people of Dayton deserve better.”

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said more charges are likely to be filed. Officials urged members of the public with information related to the corruption allegations to contact the FBI’s public tipline at 937-291-5222. 

