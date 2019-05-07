FC Cincinnati Head Coach Alan Koch Is Out

FC Cincinnati is parting ways with Head Coach Alan Koch. Rumors began to circulate Tuesday morning and the team confirmed the announcement shortly thereafter.

"After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it's time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team," says FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding in a statement.

He goes on, stating, "This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results. We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year. Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so."

FC Cincinnati is currently 11th place in the Eastern Conference and has only two wins on the season and has lost the last five straight.

Assistant Coach Yoann Damet will take over coaching duties in the interim.

FC Cincinnati's next match is against the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

A native of Durban, South Africa, Koch first joined the FCC staff in December 2016 as assistant coach and director of scouting and analytics. He was promoted to head coach in February 2017, where he led the team to a 12-10-10 record and an appearance in the USL Cup Playoffs, where the ultimately lost to the New York Red Bulls in the semifinal round.

The team is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

