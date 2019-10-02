Get A Room For Blink, Visitors Bureau Says

Organizers of Blink have already said it's best to plan on parking during the light and art festival and seeing the spectacle as a pedestrian. Julie Calvert with the Convention and Visitors Bureau says if you're coming Downtown, it's not a bad idea to get a hotel room.

"When we had this event two years ago we didn't really see a change in the occupancies at all," she says. "I can tell you from what we're seeing right now, we're running in the high 70s (percentages) in terms of occupancies, so we're really excited to see what's going on here."

Calvert says local tourism offices have been heavily promoting the event outside of Cincinnati. Blink drew an estimated one million people in 2017, and organizers are expecting at least that many people this year.

To help attendees get around, Blink has launched a new app. Marketing Manager Destinee Thomas says there are a few details still being worked out, but it should help people find their way around the light and art festival.

"It has a map - all the installations, all the murals, projections, artists' bios and information will be able to be found on there; you can click it, get directions," Thomas says. "It's not up there yet, but there will be getting-around information so those street closures, all of the parking, streetcar info will be uploaded on there as well."

The Blink Cincinnati app is available for free through the Google Play and Apple stores. There will be paper maps available, too.

The festival runs from 7-11 p.m., each night from Oct. 10-13.