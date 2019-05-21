'The Guilty Project' Advocates For Sentencing Reform

The Ohio Justice and Policy Center has made headlines advocating for the wrongfully convicted. But the legal team takes on many cases where its client's guilt is not in question.

Now OJPC is launching a new project, Beyond Guilt, to advocate for shortening prison sentences for people who have reformed themselves. The program also gives former inmates a platform to advocate for sentencing reform.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the program is Ohio Justice and Policy Center Executive Director and Attorney at Law David Singleton.

