Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

'The Guilty Project' Advocates For Sentencing Reform

By 10 minutes ago
  • prison
    48,872 people were imprisoned in Ohio as of April 2019 according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
    Pixabay

The Ohio Justice and Policy Center has made headlines advocating for the wrongfully convicted. But the legal team takes on many cases where its client's guilt is not in question.

Now OJPC is launching a new project, Beyond Guilt, to advocate for shortening prison sentences for people who have reformed themselves. The program also gives former inmates a platform to advocate for sentencing reform.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the program is Ohio Justice and Policy Center Executive Director and Attorney at Law David Singleton.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Beyond Guilt
Ohio Justice and Policy Center
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

How 'Beyond Guilt' Hopes To Help The Guilty

By Ambriehl Crutchfield May 1, 2019
Pixabay

The Ohio Justice and Policy Center is announcing a program that will advocate for shortening prison time for those who have plead guilty and face "excessive" prison sentences. 

Coalition Demands Bail Reform In Hamilton County

By Feb 16, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County's sheriff has proposed reopening the Queensgate facility to alleviate jail overcrowding. Jim Neill says the Justice Center is currently housing about twice as many prisoners than it was designed for.

Public Defender Ray Faller is instead calling for bail reform for non-violent, non-sexual misdemeanor charges.