House Committee Passes Budget With Rare Unanimous Vote

The House will vote on its version of the state budget Thursday, after the first unanimous committee vote in more than a decade.

Lawmakers increased an income tax cut they had proposed last week – eliminating taxes for anyone making under $22,000 and cutting taxes at all other levels by 6.6 percent.

Chair Rep. Scott Oelslager (R-North Canton) was pleased with the vote.

“I think we shown the world that both parties can get together and work constructively. I wish all the kids in every high school in the state could have been watching," Oelslager said.

The plan also changes a deduction for small businesses which had been allowed to take the first quarter million dollars in income tax-free, dropping that to the first $100,000 in income.

The last time a budget passed a House committee unanimously was in 2007.

