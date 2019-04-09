How CVG Changed Course

During the last two years, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. in terms of passenger and cargo growth. According to CVG, the airport has a $4.4 billion impact on our region and provides 31,000 direct or indirect jobs.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the latest developments and what's still to come at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw; and Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann.

