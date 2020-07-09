How Local Businesses Are Responding To The Mask Mandate

Starting Thursday, masks are mandatory inside public spaces in Cincinnati. So how are business owners responding to the mask mandate?

Many have been open since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began reopening the state in May, or as essential businesses, they may have been operating under the stay-at-home order. How have their customers been observing mask guidelines these past few months? And now that a mandate is in place, what are their expectations?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the mask mandate is Artichoke co-owner Karen Hughes. Her business, located in Findlay Market, offers curated cookware.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: