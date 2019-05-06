How The Murder Of Pearl Bryan Made Northern Kentucky Famous

It was called the "Crime of the Century."

In 1896, Northern Kentucky found itself in the national spotlight after the murder of Pearl Bryan, whose headless body was discovered in Fort Thomas.

Now, a new book sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the death of this 23-year-old woman from Greencastle, Indiana.

Author and historian Larry Tipton and an assistant combed over 3,000 pages of trial documents and produced 4,000 pages of notes to produce The Betrayal of Pearl Bryan: Unraveling the Gilded Age Mystery that Captivated a Nation.

Tippin, currently the Putnam County historian from Roachdale, Indiana, decided to undertake the task of researching the incident after hearing from descendants of Bryan that very little family history existed on the infamous case.

The result is a book that gives readers a glimpse into who Pearl Bryan was, the reason she was likely murdered and what happened to her on her last four fateful days in Cincinnati.

Larry Tipton joins Cincinnati Edition this afternoon to discuss the murder of Pearl Bryan and his new book about the crime.

Larry Tippin will give a presentation and sign copies of The Betrayal of Pearl Bryan at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Tower Park Mess Hall, 801 Cochran Ave., Fort Thomas. The event is free but registration is required.

This event is sponsored by the Campbell County Historical and Genealogical Society in partnership with the Fort Thomas Military and Community Museum and the Campbell County Public Library.

