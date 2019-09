You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.

Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a major motion picture about jazz icon Miles Davis, Don Cheadle’s new "Miles Ahead."

Treadwell, who died on April 1, 2006, at age 79, was the jazz voice and conscience for Cincinnati for 46 years.

If a Miles Davis tune was heard on radio here, most likely it was on Treadwell's shows on WVXU-FM, WNOP-AM, WGUC-FM, WVAE-FM or WZIP-AM. In fact, "O.T." is such an institution that his shows are still on the air here at WVXU-FM 10 p.m.-midnight Sunday.