Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt talk with Ron Esposito in WVXU's Corbett Studio about their families

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Noah Hunt came in WVXU's Corbett Studio on June 16th, Father's Day, before their soundcheck for their show tonight with Buddy Guy at PNC Pavilion (the show's almost sold out). Here's part of their conversation with Ron Esposito about their families. The rest of the interview along with music from their new release, The Traveler, will air on my blues show, Saturday, July 13th at 11pm. You'll also hear two songs they performed from the album in our studio, too, with just the two of them and their guitars.