Marty Brennanman 'How We Lookin'?' Film Premieres Monday, Aug. 17

And this one belongs to Reds fans!

After 18 months, we can finally see Terry Lukemire's Marty Brennaman documentary, How We Lookin?: The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman at Amelia's Starlite Drive-In Monday, Aug. 17.

So, how we lookin'?

The three-minute trailer gives us a good indication. It includes Marty's greatest hits from radio (Pete Rose breaking Ty Cobb's hit record; Tom Browning's perfect game; Hank Aaron's record-tying home run No. 714) edited together with game video or film.

Brennaman, who retired last year after 46 seasons, comments throughout the film along with Rose, Browning, son Thom Brennaman, Jeff Brantley, Chris Welsh, Jim Day, Reds radio producer Dave "Yiddy" Armbruster, Bronson Arroyo, Reds Hall of Fame Director Rick Walls, entertainer Nick Lachey, retired football coach Urban Meyer and ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. But no current players.

Also missing from Lukemire's lineup is Hall of Famer Joe Morgan.

"I really wanted Joe Morgan. He was my idol growing up, and of course, he is one of Marty’s best friends. Joe wanted to do it, but we just couldn’t make it happen," says Lukemire, who directed and produced the Pete Rose documentary called 4192: The Crowning of the Hit King 10 years ago.

How We Lookin'?, a phrase frequently said by Brennaman during games, appears to be packed with Reds highlights, including monstrous homers by Adam Dunn, Joey Votto and Ken Griffey, Jr. Lukemire punctuates Marty's calls by putting the words, one by one, on the screen: "Swung on. Long drive. Right field. It's gone! And this one belongs to the Reds!"

"I think everybody in my profession," Brennaman says in the film, "lives with the fear that you're going to be a part of something like that, and you may screw it up."

The film also includes Brennaman's immortal words ripping Cubs fans for tossing balls onto the field from the Wrigley bleachers ("This is the kind of thing, quite honestly, right now, that makes you want to see the Chicago Cubs lose"); waxing poetic in a Kroger commercial with longtime radio partner Joe Nuxhall; arguing in the clubhouse with Griffey, Jr. for not hustling ( "I was here before you were here, and I'll be here after you're gone"); and calling NCAA basketball tournament games for CBS. And the movie shows how Brennaman was lookin' after getting his head shaved on the field in 2012 to benefit The Dragonfly Foundation.

After Brennaman announced his retirement plans early last year, Lukemire started a GoFundMe campaign to make the film for Barkingfish Entertainment. Some of the details have changed since then.

Lukemire has ended his partnership with Barkingfish owner Aymie Majerski. He produced the film under his new company, Tachyon 12 Entertainment, as "A Titantic Struggle Pictures" production, another Brennaman phrase.

"Aymie and I had decided to pursue our own separate interests. She was getting more and more involved with Women in Film and wanted to help that grow. As a Cincinnati native, I wanted to continue telling stories about our town that I grew up in," Lukemire says.

Lukemire also told me last year that the "net proceeds of the film" would go to The Dragonfly Foundation and the Reds Community Fund. For now, the proceeds from the premiere will benefit the Reds Community Fund, he says.

"We do plan on continuing to support both of them… once we secure distribution. I can tell you that there is a fantastic segment in the film about Marty and his relationship with Dragonfly. It’s an organization that remains very close to Marty's heart," Lukemire says.

Admission to the premiere party is $75 per car load (six people). Tickets are available at the Starlite Drive-In site.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the Catalina Wine Mixer Band performs at 7 p.m. After the film, Brennanam and Lukemire will talk about the documentary with comedian Josh Sneed, a producer on the film.

How can Reds fans see the film after Monday's premiere?

"We will be pursuing traditional outlets including broadcast, video on demand, streaming services, etc… I had initially wanted to do some film festivals, but with the need for original content, I don’t want to miss any opportunities to get it picked up," Lukemire says.