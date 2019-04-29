Monday Chat: How Has Gov. Mike DeWine Done In His First 100 Days?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed the 100-days-in-office milestone last week. WVXU's senior political analyst, Howard Wilkinson, talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about how DeWine is doing so far. Legislators of both parties say he is easier to work with than his predecessor, John Kasich, but Democrats are highly critical of DeWine for signing the Heartbeat Bill, which would ban all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. DeWine's support for the anti-abortion bill was expected, but it is likely to spark a long legal battle that could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.