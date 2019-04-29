Monday Chat: How Has Gov. Mike DeWine Done In His First 100 Days?

By 10 seconds ago
  • Howard Wilkinson
    Howard Wilkinson
    WVXU-FM

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed the 100-days-in-office milestone last week. WVXU's senior political analyst, Howard Wilkinson, talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about how DeWine is doing so far. Legislators of both parties say he is easier to work with than his predecessor, John Kasich, but Democrats are highly critical of DeWine for signing the Heartbeat Bill, which would ban all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. DeWine's support for the anti-abortion bill was expected, but it is likely to spark a long legal battle that could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tags: 
Gov. Mike DeWine
Heartbeat Bill
Ohio General Assembly
Ohio Democrats
Howard Wilkinson
Politics

Related Content

ACLU To File Lawsuit Against State Over New Abortion Ban Soon

By Apr 12, 2019

Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it won’t because there’s a legal challenge looming.

The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By Apr 12, 2019

It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here?