Musicians, Performers Needed For 2019 Blink

By 14 minutes ago
  • blink
    The Blink parade in 2017.
    Courtesy of Blink

The Blink art festival has already started the search for artists and light installations. Now, the door is open for other performers. Organizers are looking for musicians, bands, singers, buskers, dancers, actors and puppeteers for this October's four-night event.

The first Blink festival, in 2017, included musical performances ranging from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to rockabilly groups and hip-hop artists. There will be a variety of genres again this year.

Co-founder Andrew Salzbrun says the plan is to have 60 musical performances during Blink, plus roving acts. He says the idea of the entire event is "one more block of discovery," which encourages visitors to keep going from one installation to the next. "The strategy in employing buskers allows for guests to interact with touch points along the way as they go from one location to another," he says.

It's not just music that will be on the Blink stages. Salzbrun says there are plans to program shows by the larger performing companies. "We have a really large base of dancers, singers and actors that aren't just bands playing on stages. We want to give them a platform."

Applications are due by June 15. Salzbrun says there isn't a "tried-and-true methodology" to the selection of performers, but there are factors including capability, availability, cost and how an act flows. "We want it to be curated really well. While we won't be able to take everybody, there's a ton of slots available." He says there will probably be close to 100 acts booked total, up from around 80 in 2017.

Blink will run October 10-13, with exhibits, installations and performances from around Findlay Market to Covington. The first festival drew an estimated 1 million people over four nights.

Tags: 
Blink

Related Content

Blink Accepting Applications For 2019 Artists

By Nov 29, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

ArtWorks is looking for artists for the 2019 Blink festival. Starting Friday, ArtWorks will accept applications and proposals for interactive, light-based installations and sculptures.

Blink Will Be Back, Bigger In 2019

By Oct 17, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The creators of Blink say the light festival will return in 2019 and will expand to cross the Ohio River. Covington will join Over-the-Rhine, Downtown and The Banks in the four-day event.

Blink: Art For The Ears And Eyes

By Oct 12, 2017
Provided

The Blink festival starts Thursday night in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine. The four day light and art show features animated projections, interactive light sculptures, and murals along with music and sound, including a soundscape created especially for the show.