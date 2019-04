A new book from Arcadia Publishing spotlights the rich visual history of the iconic Cincinnati Art Museum. Editor Geoff Edwards and Jill Dunne, Director of Marketing and Communications from the Museum discuss the book, part of Arcadia's "Images of America" series and available in the museum's gift shop , in this conversation with Lee Hay.

They also briefly discuss security and safety measures at the museum in light of the fire at Paris' Notre Dame cathedral.