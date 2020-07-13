New Pop-up Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Lincoln Heights

New "pop-up" drive-thru testing sites are making COVID-19 testing more accessible - and free - for neighbors in areas hardest hit by the virus.

According to the CDC, systematic health and social inequalities put minorities at greater risk for COVID-19. In the community of Lincoln Heights, the Healthcare Connection is trying to combat that disparity.

The Healthcare Connection, which operates the Lincoln Heights Health Center, is offering drive-thru testing at 1401 Steffen Avenue in Lincoln Heights on most Sundays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. until Aug. 16. Additionally, the Healthcare Connection will host one drive-thru test site at its new Mt. Healthy Family Practice Center on Aug. 9.

The Healthcare Connection Founder Dolores Lindsay first started The Lincoln Heights Health Center from a four-room apartment and grew the center to what it is today.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the pop-up testing sites and the history of The Healthcare Connection is Founder Dolores Lindsay.

