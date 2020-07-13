Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New Pop-up Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Lincoln Heights

By 44 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of The Healthcare Connection

New "pop-up" drive-thru testing sites are making COVID-19 testing more accessible - and free - for neighbors in areas hardest hit by the virus.

According to the CDC, systematic health and social inequalities put minorities at greater risk for COVID-19. In the community of Lincoln Heights, the Healthcare Connection is trying to combat that disparity.

The Healthcare Connection, which operates the Lincoln Heights Health Center, is offering drive-thru testing at 1401 Steffen Avenue in Lincoln Heights on most Sundays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. until Aug. 16. Additionally, the Healthcare Connection will host one drive-thru test site at its new Mt. Healthy Family Practice Center on Aug. 9.

The Healthcare Connection Founder Dolores Lindsay first started The Lincoln Heights Health Center from a four-room apartment and grew the center to what it is today.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the pop-up testing sites and the history of The Healthcare Connection is Founder Dolores Lindsay.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
coronavirus
COVID-19
The Healthcare Connection
The Lincoln Heights Health Center
Health

Related Content

From Mask Mandates To The City's Quest To Host The World Cup: This Week's Top Stories

By Jul 10, 2020
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, we check in on Ohio news with Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and Cincinnati Enquirer State Government reporter Jessie Balmert on Governor Mike DeWine's mandate about masks in some counties, including Hamilton and Butler.

How Local Businesses Are Responding To The Mask Mandate

By Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy of Artichoke

Starting Thursday, masks are mandatory inside public spaces in Cincinnati. So how are business owners responding to the mask mandate?

WVXU Talks With New Host Of '1A' Jenn White

By Jul 8, 2020
jenn white
Courtesy of WAMU-FM

In 2017, when a new program replaced the long-running Diane Rehm Show, the producers and host of 1A recognized the proverbial "big shoes" they were tasked to fill.