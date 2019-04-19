Is Ohio Done With Death Row? And More Top Stories This Week

Related Program: 
There are 138 people on death row in Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine has suspended all executions until the state finds a painless way to administer the death penalty. Robert Van Hook was executed in Ohio, in July, 2018. Will he be the last?

This week federal prosecutors charged 60 physicians, dentists and other health care providers with illegally prescribing opioids. Three-hundred investigators took part in what's being called the biggest crackdown of its kind in U.S. history.

The Port Authority releases a housing study that shows construction of the new FC Cincinnati soccer stadium puts all West End residents who rent and three-fourths of the neighborhood's homeowners at risk of losing their homes.

The CEO of a local organization fighting food insecurity calls it "the dumbest problem we have on the planet" – millions of pounds of food goes to waste while thousands don't have enough to eat. A Cincinnati Enquirer report looks at the logistics of making sure everyone in Cincinnati has convenient access to healthy foods.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from the Cincinnati Enquirer, City Hall Reporter Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge), heroin reporter Terry DeMio (@tdemio), race and communities reporter Mark Curnutte (@MarkCurnutte), and breaking news reporter Cameron Knight (@ckpj99); and WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner (@TanaWeingartner).

