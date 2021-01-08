Ohio Leaders React To Capitol Riot, Doc Cautions Use Of Remdesivir & More Top Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review...

Ohio leaders react to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine faces criticism after signing the "Stand Your Ground" law.

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Andy Chow and Jo Ingles are with us.

Remdesivir was viewed as a potentially miracle drug treatment for COVID-19, but new research from the University of Cincinnati shows that it may have some dangerous side effects.

WVXU reporter Ann Thompson talks to us about that.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gets another chance in Cincinnati while former head coach Marvin Lewis may get one elsewhere, and the NCAA Tournament will consolidate in one Indiana city this year.

Sports radio host Andy Furman is on the show to discuss it.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

