Ohio Leaders React To Capitol Riot, Doc Cautions Use Of Remdesivir & More Top Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review...

Ohio leaders react to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine faces criticism after signing the "Stand Your Ground" law.

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Andy Chow and Jo Ingles are with us.

Remdesivir was viewed as a potentially miracle drug treatment for COVID-19, but new research from the University of Cincinnati shows that it may have some dangerous side effects.

WVXU reporter Ann Thompson talks to us about that.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gets another chance in Cincinnati while former head coach Marvin Lewis may get one elsewhere, and the NCAA Tournament will consolidate in one Indiana city this year.

Sports radio host Andy Furman is on the show to discuss it.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Tim Ryan Says Trump Should Be Removed From Office After Insurrection

By Jan 7, 2021
John Minchillo / AP

Congress has now affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after an assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement just after 3:40 a.m. Thursday. It came hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the process. Four people died during the assault.

How's The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Going In Ohio?

By Jan 6, 2021
Courtesy UC Health

Ohioans age 65 and older, school employees and people with medical conditions that put them at high-risk will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks. This group, called "1B" in Ohio's vaccination plan, includes about 2.2 million people.

What Can We Expect In Frankfort Regarding The Brent Spence?

By Jan 7, 2021
Brent Spence Bridge
Courtesy of KYTC

The Brent Spence Bridge was shuttered for six long weeks, forcing the busy interstate corridor's commuters to find alternate routes from Covington to Cincinnati as the I-71/75 artery was closed.