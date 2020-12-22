OTR Senior Center Closed Due To COVID, Not Finances, Organization Says

The organization that runs Hamilton County senior centers wants Over-the-Rhine to know the only reason its center is closed is because of COVID-19. Just two years ago financial problems threatened to shut it down.

CEO of Cincinnati Area Senior Services (CASS) Tracey Collins thought about reopening the OTR Senior Center this summer after the order that closed it was lifted. But she says COVID restrictions made it virtually impossible given the size of the center. She would essentially have to choose who could come and who would have to stay home.

Restrictions limit the number of seniors who can be transported, as well as the number who can come to the center, and also prohibit close contact activities like game playing and trips.

"It's really frustrating because we have fought so hard to keep that center open but because of the pandemic and because of the restrictions we can't open because of the current and existing rules," she says.

CASS is still able to deliver meals to center participants and call them weekly.

"They keep saying, 'When will this be over? When can we come back?' They like talking to us on the phone. They want to see everybody."

Before the pandemic more than 100 seniors would be in and out of the building in a given week. Collins tells them to be patient and they can come back when the pandemic blows over.

Other Hamilton County senior centers have tried to reopen but have closed because of COVID outbreaks. The only one that remains open is in Anderson Township.