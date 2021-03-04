Pat Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund Established

Saying that Pat Barry's death Feb. 20 won't stop him from helping "the city he loved and its people," his closest friends have established the Pat Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fund announced Thursday "will give a boost to the next generation of broadcasters and help further other worthy causes," said the release from former WLWT-TV reporter Bina Roy, a longtime friend. "Over the decades, Pat found himself surrounded by a cadre of loyal fans, from Hall of Famers to countless up and coming broadcasters. Their dedication was rooted in Pat's lifetime of helping others, something that you help to continue."

Barry, 69, died from COVID-19 on Feb 19. His career spanned five decades, from WKRQ-FM (Q102) in the 1970s to country stations WNKR-FM/WNKN-FM. He also did weather for WLWT-TV and WXIX-TV; Opening Day parade coverage for Fox Sports Ohio; and did various radio formats on WLW-AM, WKRC-AM, WMOJ-FM, WSAI-AM, WDJO-FM, Hamilton's old WOKV-FM, Springfield's WIZE-AM and stations in Indianapolis and Tampa.

He was one of the city's most beloved radio/TV personalities who seemed to know everyone. Here's my story about Barry being a loyal friend with comments from Johnny Bench, former Q102 coworker Chris O'Brien, Dennis Janson, John Phillips, Jerry Springer and Roy. (Full disclosure: Pat Barry was a friend of mine, too. He drove to my father's visitation in Middletown in 2012 to express his condolences personally.)

Information on how to contribute can be found in the release below.

Here's the entire release:

In Memory of Pat Barry: The Pat Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund

CINCINNATI, Ohio (March 4, 2021) -- The outpouring of love from Cincinnati continues as generations mourn the loss of Pat Barry. His was a voice and a laugh as ingrained in the fabric of this town as Montgomery Inn, Graeter's Ice Cream or Skyline Chili. His connection with our community is interwoven through the decades, from the “rock wars” that shook the radio landscape, to his run as weatherman alongside Jerry Springer and Norma Rachid and his many years of covering the Findlay Market Opening Day parade.

That remarkable voice was silenced by Covid-19 but Pat Barry’s legacy continues. The former spokesperson for the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund won’t let death stop him from helping the children of Cincinnati.

Pat got his remarkable start in broadcasting at just 16, in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Back in 1968, broadcasting was a different animal. Academic credentials were irrelevant. What you sounded like and your willingness to work were the abiding concerns. Pat had those nailed. Over the decades, Pat blazed a trail that is no longer possible without a higher education. To that end we would like to announce the launch of the Pat Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund. The PBMSF will give a boost to the next generation of broadcasters and help further other worthy causes. Over the decades, Pat found himself surrounded by a cadre of loyal fans, from Hall of Famers to countless up and coming broadcasters. Their dedication was rooted in Pat’s lifetime of helping others, something that you help to continue.

This scholarship will ensure that Pat will continue to help the city he loved and its people. You can help by donating to Pat’s scholarship fund. There are two ways:

--Go to https://www.cincinnatischolarshipfoundation.org/, click on donate on the upper righthand corner. You can use a credit card or PayPal to make a tax-deductible donation. Add Pat Barry’s name to the donation form.

--You can also send a check to the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation in honor of Pat Barry. Send the check to 324 E. 4th Street, 2nd Floor, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

With your help, we can all make sure Pat Barry continues to help Cincinnatians for years to come.