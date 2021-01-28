Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Portman's Departure And The Future Of GOP

By 1 hour ago
  • rob portman
    John Minchillo / AP

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced this week that he will not seek reelection, citing incivility and lack of partisan cooperation in our nation's capital.

Portman's departure opens up the field in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race, but what does it mean for the Republican Party more broadly, as former President Donald Trump reshaped it in his image, one that, at least in part, embraces conspiracy theories?

Meanwhile, Trump faces his second impeachment trial in a Congress now fully controlled by the Democrats. What might we learn about our country as the Democratic Party and some Republicans seek to punish the ex-president for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

And President Joe Biden is busy reshaping domestic and foreign policy early in his term, as the nation continues to grapple with a deadly virus and its devastating economic impact.

We spend a full hour talking national politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and University of Oklahoma Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Rachel Blum.

Join our conversation at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Politics
Cincinnati Edition
Political Junkie Ken Rudin

Related Content

Changes In Walnut Hills Leave Some Residents Searching for Housing

By Jan 27, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term residents of communities like Walnut Hills find it hard to stay as rents increase and spaces become scarce. 

Sweeping Changes Are Coming To The Hamilton County Court Of Common Pleas

By Jan 25, 2021
JASON WHITMAN / WVXU

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas will have eight new faces sitting on the bench by mid-February. It's the most sweeping remaking of the local court in at least half a century.

FBI: Some Capitol Insurrectionists Hoped to Target Columbus Next

By Jan 22, 2021
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review: