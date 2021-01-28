Portman's Departure And The Future Of GOP

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced this week that he will not seek reelection, citing incivility and lack of partisan cooperation in our nation's capital.

Portman's departure opens up the field in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race, but what does it mean for the Republican Party more broadly, as former President Donald Trump reshaped it in his image, one that, at least in part, embraces conspiracy theories?

Meanwhile, Trump faces his second impeachment trial in a Congress now fully controlled by the Democrats. What might we learn about our country as the Democratic Party and some Republicans seek to punish the ex-president for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

And President Joe Biden is busy reshaping domestic and foreign policy early in his term, as the nation continues to grapple with a deadly virus and its devastating economic impact.

We spend a full hour talking national politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and University of Oklahoma Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Rachel Blum.

Join our conversation at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: