Pro Tips For Low-Stress Air Travel This Holiday

Most people don't want to be sweaty from running to catch their flight. So, CVG is suggesting travelers arrive two hours early.

Friday is one of the airport's busiest travel days along with Dec. 26 and 27. CVG says it expects 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to be the busiest travel times.

"We do display the wait times on our website," CVG Spokeswoman Mindy Kershner says. "So, folks can check cvgairport.com to get an idea of what the wait times are."

She says the website also shows flight delays. The airport says it is anticipating more travelers this year compared to last.

Pro tip for travelers: Don't wear a belt or lace-up shoes, which CVG says will help keep the TSA line moving.

Kershner also has a trick that could help your luggage from getting lost for weeks on end. She recommends sticking an itinerary in your suitcase so in case it gets lost, it has a better chance of being rerouted to your final destination.