Reform Rabbis Come Back To Where It All Began: Cincinnati

More than 500 Reform rabbis from around the country are in Cincinnati this week for the Central Conference of American Rabbis’ (CCAR) annual convention. The organization, which had its beginnings in Cincinnati, is celebrating its 130th year, as well as the 200th anniversary of the birth of its founder, Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise.

This year CCAR (@ReformRabbis) will also welcome Rabbi Hara Person as the first woman to take over leadership of the organization. She will officially become CCAR's chief executive on July 1.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the work and legacy of Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise are CCAR Chief Strategy Officer and incoming Chief Executive, Rabbi Hara Person; Senior Rabbi with the Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Philadelphia and Adjunct Professor of American Jewish History at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, Rabbi Lance J. Sussman, Ph.D.; and American Jewish Archives Executive Director Rabbi Gary Zola, Ph.D.

