Rumpke Worker Adopts Discarded Puppy He Found On Route

By 1 hour ago
  • Rumpke Driver Aaron Kinsel has now adopted a discarded puppy he found Wednesday and has named her Tipper.
    Rumpke

Rumpke is praising one of its workers for noticing a moving backpack along his route Wednesday and rescuing an abandoned 10-week old puppy inside it.

Driver Aaron Kinsel was servicing customers in Colerain Township when he noticed the discarded backpack along the road. "I felt like I was meant to find her," he told fellow workers.

The distraught puppy was a female, Boxer-mix suffering from dehydration and a broken leg.

Kinsel and has family have decided to adopt the dog and name it Tipper. Rumpke says the name is fitting because a tipper is a mechanism used on the back of residential garbage trucks to help pick up trash containers, a "driver's helper."

Rumpke is helping police with their investigation of the abandoned dog. "For their safety, as well as for the safety of our customers, Rumpke drivers are trained to remain observant," says Kendra Catherman Cincinnati safety manager at Rumpke.

Tipper is at the veternarian's for treatment.

