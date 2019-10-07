Should Cincinnati Change The Way We Elect Our Council Members?

A group of Cincinnatians want to change the way we elect our city council members. The group, Fair Cincy, is proposing that five members of council be elected by district, with the goal of better serving Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods. The remaining four councilmembers would be elected at-large or citywide.

Fair Cincy is now circulating a petition to put their charter amendment proposal to voters on the March 2020 ballot. The group is comprised of Henry Frondorf and Matt Woods, both Charterites; Pastor Lesley Jones, a Democrat; and Tamie Sullivan a self-described moderate. Frondorf, Sullivan and Jones were unsuccessful candidates for council in 2017, but only Jones says she may run again in 2021.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the proposal to change the way Cincinnati elects its council members are Fair Cincy members Lesley Jones; Matt Woods; and Henry Frondorf; and Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

