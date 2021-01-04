Small Music Venues Like Schwartz's Point Face A Unique Challenge During The Pandemic

An intimate music venue on Vine Street is patiently waiting to apply for additional relief following the $900 billion dollar COVID relief measure that was passed in Congress last week.

Schwartz's Point operator Zarleen Watts said the venue has been closed since March. The move wasn't just to keep people safe, but the capacity limit placed on venues would have ensured barely any money would've been made.

"If you have three musicians, two employees, then that leaves like seven or eight people to generate revenue," Watts said.

At least $15 billion has been set aside to aid venues that have been shuttered because of COVID-19. Watts said this will help out in the meantime, and the growth of the area surrounding Schwartz's Point also will aid its future.

"Since there's more businesses opening up right around there and they're renovating more buildings and they're going to have more shops and things like that, that's going to make a big difference to our clientele, so I think we're going to become a destination," Watts said.

The venue has been operating since 2008. In 2019, WVXU spoke with Watts about the future of the struggling spot.