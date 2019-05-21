Star Hear: No Restraint, The FBI, and Meet A Municipal Court Judge

Start Hear: episode 100

This week on Start Hear:

The Big Pond: A multifaceted image of life in Germany and in the US.

A multifaceted image of life in Germany and in the US. The Oath: A series of revealing, one-on-one conversations with thoughtful former American public officials.

A series of revealing, one-on-one conversations with thoughtful former American public officials. High Heels and Politics: Join Mary Anne Christie as she interviews the leaders of today and tomorrow.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

White Lies: In 1965, Rev. James Reeb was murdered in Selma, Alabama. Fifty years later, two journalists from Alabama return to the city where it happened, expose the lies that kept the murder from being solved.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.