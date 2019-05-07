Related Program: 
Start Hear

Start Hear: Food Allergies, Hotels, And Why Do Dogs Lick Humans?

This week on Start Hear:

  • After On: A dive deep into the science, tech, and social issues explored in the novel "After On."
  • Stupid Genius: In every episode Emma Chamberlain takes a puzzling question and is given three guesses to try to solve it.
  • Hear Cincinnati: Hear journalists and reporters share the stories behind some of Cincinnati's biggest news stories.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

