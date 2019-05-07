Start Hear: Food Allergies, Hotels, And Why Do Dogs Lick Humans?

This week on Start Hear:
- After On: A dive deep into the science, tech, and social issues explored in the novel "After On."
- Stupid Genius: In every episode Emma Chamberlain takes a puzzling question and is given three guesses to try to solve it.
- Hear Cincinnati: Hear journalists and reporters share the stories behind some of Cincinnati's biggest news stories.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- The Oath With Chuck Rosenberg: A series of revealing, one-on-one conversations with thoughtful former American public officials.
- The Daily Breath With Deepak Chopra: Where we pause the hectic world around us, refocus ourselves and expand our minds.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.