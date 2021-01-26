Statewide Curfew Could Be Relaxed A Bit Soon

Ohio’s curfew could be later or even eliminated soon. That decision will depend on hospital rates within the state.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state’s 10 p.m. curfew could be one hour later beginning Thursday if Ohio’s hospitalization rate stays below 3500 patients a day.

“Seven days, straight days, before 3500, we will go to 11 pm curfew and our plan is to keep that curfew for two weeks," DeWine says.

If the hospitalization rate goes below 2500 for seven straight days, DeWine says the curfew could be lifted altogether. Ohio's hospitalization rate has been below 3,500 for six days now.

Ohio’s restaurants and bars have complained the 10 p.m. curfew has been costly because most sporting events are not over that early. They say people decide to go somewhere else to watch ball games because they don't want to have to leave the business at half-time. The upcoming Superbowl is February 7th.

