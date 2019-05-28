Tornadoes Touch Down In Dayton, Storm Damage Across Miami Valley

This is a developing story. Please check back to this page for updates.

The first tornado warning went out one minute before 9 p.m. in Wayne County, West of Richmond. The last warning was issued a few minutes before 2 a.m. in Hocking County. In all, officials issued 36 tornado warnings, one flash flood warning, and recorded multiple instances of golf ball-sized hail in the Dayton area Monday night, in what National Weather Service forecasters are calling a "high-impact event."



The National Weather Service has so far confirmed with radar that at least eight tornadoes touched down across Southwest, West Central and Central Ohio Monday night. Among the areas hardest hit by the storm are Celina and Dayton, which sustained widespread areas of devastation.

Investigators will assess the storm damage beginning early Tuesday. It could take more than a day to confirm the number of twisters, evaluate the debris and get a sense of the tornadoes' strength and wind speed.

Meterologist Chris Hogue told WYSO it's been as long as a decade since the Miami Valley experienced this many tornadoes in a single outbreak.

At least two tornadoes touched down in the suburbs of Dayton. The storms leveled buildings in some areas and left people trapped under debris. Injuries have been reported. Dayton Power and Light reports more than 60,000 customers remain without power.



A dispatcher told WYSO Montgomery County's Regional Dispatch Center, which serves 17 cities across the county, has so far taken at least 226 calls for police assistance, and at least 169 calls for assistance from the Fire Department.

Dayton Police are assisting families displaced by the storm, and the Red Cross is setting up shelters at the following locations:

The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road in Brookville, OH

Morton Middle School 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia, OH

First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd. Dayton, OH

Trotwood High School

Hoffman Methodist, 2010 S. Main Street (Miami County)

According to Ohio Emergency Management, shelters have also opened at Hawker Church, 1617 N. Longview St. in Beavercreek and Coldwater Eagles Lodge, 101 W. Walnut St. in Mercery County.

The city of Celina in Mercer County was hard hit. Police are asking people to avoid driving into the city due to live wires and severe damage.

Local school districts, including Brookville, have canceled classes after sustaining damage to school buildings.

Eyewitnesses reports indicate snow plows are being used to clear debris from major highways.

Dayton resident Bryan Peak lives in the more-than-600 unit River's Edge apartment complex on Riverside Drive.

Peak says he was in bed when he heard the first tornado warning.

He says he and his roommate ran to take shelter in an interior room as a funnel cloud touched down, heavily damaging many units around the complex.

When the twister had passed, Peak and his roommate ran outside to find a neighbor’s apartment was destroyed.

“The roof and some of the walls were completely collapsed and they were trapped inside. So we managed to get them out from a second story window from the parking lot and it was just kind of chaos for a minute because everybody was kind of screaming around the complex, running around, seeing if everybody was okay and going from apartment to apartment, so it was pretty intense,” he says.

The Cincinnati native says he grew up hearing about tornadoes. But says he never expected to experience one within city limits. He's lived in Dayton for more than 15 years.

“I never thought living in a metro area -- in Dayton -- that a tornado would ever hit where we were, so I'm very surprised," he says. "It was definitely the scariest 20 seconds of my life. That's for sure.”

Three of his car windows were broken out. But Peak says he’s thankful to live on the first floor of the building, which was left largely unscathed. But he says he plans to stay with a friend until maintenance personnel can assess the apartment complex for safety.

