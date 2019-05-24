U. S. Supreme Court Says Ohio Doesn't Have To Draw New Congressional Map For Now

Originally published on May 24, 2019 3:32 pm

The US Supreme Court has issued a stay that says Ohio and Michigan don’t have to draw up new Congressional district maps until after two rulings expected next month. 

The state appealed a ruling from a federal court in Cincinnati, which said Ohio’s Congressional district map was partisan gerrymandered and unconstitutional, and that a new map had to be drawn by June 14.

Attorney General Dave Yost had asked for a delay, citing expected rulings next month by the Court on maps from Maryland and North Carolina.  House Speaker Larry Householder said earlier this week he agreed.

“I think it's important for all of us to see what the Supreme Court has to say and I think that they're going to rule in favor of the state of Ohio," said Householder.

But the ACLU, which filed the suit over the map, pushed back, saying Republicans who drew it were trying to "run out the clock" to draw a new one before next year’s Congressional election.

The ruling also covers a similar map case from Michigan.

gerrymandering

