What's Next For Ohio's Embattled Energy Bill HB 6?

    FirstEnergy's nuclear power station in Oak Harbor in 2017. First Energy is now known as Energy Harbor.
    Ron Schwane / AP

Ohio's state lawmakers in 2019 passed a sweeping energy bill known as HB 6 that provided subsidies for two nuclear and two coal power plants while rolling back certain clean energy standards and energy efficiency programs.

Proponents of the bill say it will prop up necessary components of Ohio's energy grid while saving ratepayers money in the long run. But the bill's opponents, who want HB 6 repealed, say that Ohio needs to move toward cheaper, cleaner energy and point out federal allegations of a $61 million bribery scheme related to the passage of HB 6.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future of HB 6 are Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporter Andy Chow, Citizens Utility Board of Ohio Executive Director Tom Bullock and Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz

