When Do Travelers Need Additional ID To Fly At CVG?

By 2 hours ago
  • This notice at CVG reminds travelers beginning Oct 1, 2021, they will have to have either a passport or REAL ID to fly domestically, get into some federal buildings or onto military bases.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Six months from now, travelers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and others will need a special driver's license to fly domestically. This is if they don't already have a passport.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish "minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards." The enforcement was delayed last year because of COVID-19.

Friday the TSA held a news conference at CVG to make sure people know when they have to have it and how to get a REAL ID.

"We're six months ahead," says TSA Regional Spokesman Mark Howell. "You've got time to get it taken care of. We don't want people to get stuck somewhere. We don't want people to come to the airport October 1 or October 2 without having the correct identification."

In order to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, you need documentation showing:

  • Full legal name
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security Number
  • Two proofs of address of principal residence
  • Lawful status

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, if you don't have a REAL ID you cannot enter the TSA security checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly.

Where To Get A REAL ID In Kentucky

Kentucky has 15 full-scale Drivers Licensing Regional Offices. For information on the required documentation and how to set up an appointment, visit www.realidky.com.

"We have an office in Burlington that's going through its soft opening right now," says KY Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole. "When it's fully opened and staffed we'll have 18 work stations there so we'll be able to serve all of the Northern Kentucky population very easily." 

What About Ohio And Indiana?

Ohio and Indiana residents can go to any BMV office. For more information on what's required, visit bmv.ohio.gov and in Indiana you can visit this link

REAL ID is also needed to enter federal buildings and military bases.

Additional information can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/real-id

