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Ramaswamy zeroes in on Medicaid fraud, CPS considers major cuts, plus more top stories

Published May 22, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Vivek Ramaswamy is making cracking down on Medicaid fraud a major platform of his campaign. But how much is it a problem? On Cincinnati Edition, what’s behind the GOP push?

Plus, Cincinnati Public Schools is proposing major cuts. Teachers are pleading for a levy.

And will mounting pressure force any statewide changes on data centers?

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionmedicaidVivek Ramaswamydata centersCincinnati Public Schools
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