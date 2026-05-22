Ramaswamy zeroes in on Medicaid fraud, CPS considers major cuts, plus more top stories
Vivek Ramaswamy is making cracking down on Medicaid fraud a major platform of his campaign. But how much is it a problem? On Cincinnati Edition, what’s behind the GOP push?
Plus, Cincinnati Public Schools is proposing major cuts. Teachers are pleading for a levy.
And will mounting pressure force any statewide changes on data centers?
Guests:
- Andrew Tobias, state government and politics reporter, Signal Ohio
- Victoria Moorwood, watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.