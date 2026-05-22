Ramaswamy zeroes in on Medicaid fraud, CPS considers major cuts, plus more top stories

Vivek Ramaswamy is making cracking down on Medicaid fraud a major platform of his campaign. But how much is it a problem? On Cincinnati Edition, what’s behind the GOP push?

Plus, Cincinnati Public Schools is proposing major cuts. Teachers are pleading for a levy.

And will mounting pressure force any statewide changes on data centers?

Guests:



Andrew Tobias, state government and politics reporter, Signal Ohio

Victoria Moorwood, watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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