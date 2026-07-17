© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Vinton County case, Cincy Dems changing leadership, plus more top stories

Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Four adults are arrested and charged with child endangerment. Authorities in Ohio remove 16 children from a Vinton County home where officials say they lived in “deplorable conditions.” On Cincinnati Edition, the Vinton County case and the state’s response.

Also, Cincinnati Democrats are changing leadership. How it could affect City Council elections.

Plus, the Cincinnati school board delays a vote on a new tax levy. And the push for an increased Children’s Services levy.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCPSschool levyHamilton County Job and Family ServicesFoster childrenchild abuse
Stay Connected