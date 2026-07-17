Vinton County case, Cincy Dems changing leadership, plus more top stories

Four adults are arrested and charged with child endangerment. Authorities in Ohio remove 16 children from a Vinton County home where officials say they lived in “deplorable conditions.” On Cincinnati Edition, the Vinton County case and the state’s response.

Also, Cincinnati Democrats are changing leadership. How it could affect City Council elections.

Plus, the Cincinnati school board delays a vote on a new tax levy. And the push for an increased Children’s Services levy.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ohio Bureau Scott Wartman, City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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