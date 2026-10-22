© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
News
Cincinnati Edition

Investigation into domestic violence gun deaths

Published October 22, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Bullet casings and gun on asphalt. Crime scene.
D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Bullet casings and gun on asphalt. Crime scene.

Domestic violence deaths in Ohio increased from 2024 to 2025, and most of the victims were killed with firearms.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the local investigation into whether the shooters were legally permitted to have guns even under a protection order.

Guests:

  • Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Laura Bischoff, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can't take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiondomestic violencegun violencegun laws
Stay Connected