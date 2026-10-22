Investigation into domestic violence gun deaths

Domestic violence deaths in Ohio increased from 2024 to 2025, and most of the victims were killed with firearms.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the local investigation into whether the shooters were legally permitted to have guns even under a protection order.

Guests:



Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Laura Bischoff, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can't take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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