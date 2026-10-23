'Stop whining,' says Vance, plus Terrace Plaza a 'rotten shell' and more top stories

The vice president wants Republicans to "stop whining" about a campaign ad attacking Amy Acton. On Cincinnati Edition, JD Vance is in town after Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy releases an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother.

Plus, why the owner of the historic Terrace Plaza Hotel argues the building is only worth a dollar.

And neighbors near the Zimmer landfill are still reporting chronic health concerns.

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