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'Stop whining,' says Vance, plus Terrace Plaza a 'rotten shell' and more top stories

Published October 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The vice president wants Republicans to "stop whining" about a campaign ad attacking Amy Acton. On Cincinnati Edition, JD Vance is in town after Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy releases an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother.

Plus, why the owner of the historic Terrace Plaza Hotel argues the building is only worth a dollar.

And neighbors near the Zimmer landfill are still reporting chronic health concerns.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionTerrace Plaza HotelVivek RamaswamyJD VanceAmy Acton
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