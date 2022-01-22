© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports

Bengals upset Titans to head to first AFC Championship game since 1988

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
cincinnati bengals celebrate after defeating the Tennessee titans
Mark Humphrey
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.

After the Bengals recorded their first playoff win in more than 30 years, quarterback Joe Burrow was adamant the team had bigger plans.

"We're moving forward," Burrow said. "We're ready for whoever we've got to play next."

He was right. In the first play of Saturday's divisional round game against the Titans, Bengals safety Jessie Bates intercepted quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The turnover led to one of four Evan McPherson field goals in a 19-16 Cincinnati win.

Continue reading on our news partner WCPO >>

WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
