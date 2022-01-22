Bengals upset Titans to head to first AFC Championship game since 1988

After the Bengals recorded their first playoff win in more than 30 years, quarterback Joe Burrow was adamant the team had bigger plans.

"We're moving forward," Burrow said. "We're ready for whoever we've got to play next."

He was right. In the first play of Saturday's divisional round game against the Titans, Bengals safety Jessie Bates intercepted quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The turnover led to one of four Evan McPherson field goals in a 19-16 Cincinnati win.

