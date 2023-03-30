PHOTOS: 104th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Thousands of Reds fans lined Race Street for the 104th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

Eighty-four-year-old Beverly Bare sits in the same place every year to watch the parade: Ninth and Race, across from the old Phoenix Restaurant. She dressed in layers to weather temperatures ranging from 30 to 60 degrees.

"This is going to be probably the biggest crowd they've ever had because of the weather, and we were shut in [for] COVID and everything," Bare said. "So you're going to have a great crowd today."

Bare proudly announces she went to school with Pete Rose, although he's a few years younger.

RELATED: Give this young Reds team a chance. You might like what you see

Robert Keys is also a parade regular. He came to watch with his family.

"I just love to see the community come together," Keys said. "I love seeing crowds of people promoting positivity."

The Wilberforce University marching band participated less than a year after re-forming.

1 of 3 — Wilberforce Marching Band Opening Day 2023 The Wilberforce University marching band in the 2023 Opening Day Parade, less than a year after reforming in 2022. Becca Costello / WVXU 2 of 3 — Wilberforce University marching band 2023 The Wilberforce University marching band in the 2023 Opening Day Parade, less than a year after reforming in 2022. Becca Costello / WVXU 3 of 3 — Wilberforce University marching band in the 2023 Opening Day Parade The Wilberforce University marching band in the 2023 Opening Day Parade, less than a year after reforming in 2022. Becca Costello / WVXU

Wilberforce University, the nation's oldest, private historically Black college and university, relaunched its music program in August 2022, starting with reforming the university's marching band. The 'Hounds of Sound' were a crowd favorite on Thursday.

Eighteen high school marching bands were in the parade, including one from West Virginia, plus four college bands.

The nationally-known Indianapolis Motorcycle Drill Team may have been the most popular entry in the parade.

Nationally known Indianapolis Motorcycle Drill Team in the #OpeningDay2023 Parade. pic.twitter.com/kHjeGNgkWO — Becca Costello 💉 🏳️‍🌈 (@becca_costello) March 30, 2023

Brooklyn Stevens watched as some police officers stood up on their bikes while riding them.

"Indiana outdid Cincinnati, I can say that!" Stevens said.

The Reds played the Pirates at Great American Ball Park in the first game of the season.