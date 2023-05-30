© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports

A proposed skate park has partial city funding in the first budget draft

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT
Cincinnati’s next city budget may include partial funding for a skate park. Supporters of the idea showed up in droves to public budget hearings over the last couple months.

The Cincinnati Skatepark Project started raising support and private funds about a year ago. They're asking the city to build and operate a park, rather than asking for a city check to build privately.

"We have a really large skate community here — skateboard and roller skating, in-lining, there's also a BMX community," said Director of Operations Randy Browne. "And what they have to do [now] is figure out a way to get out into the suburbs."

Mayor Aftab Pureval proposal includes $250,000 for the Recreation Commission to build a skate park.

"We're asking the private community to raise the other $250,000," Pureval said.

Browne says they've already raised about $50,000 and he's confident the rest will come in with this city commitment.

"This really puts us in a better position to raise the matching private funds on our end," Browne said. "It's long overdue that we're getting a skate park in Cincinnati."

Pureval says a final location hasn't been decided on yet. Browne says the front-runner is a vacant field off Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.

City Council has final say over all funding allocations. They'll pass a final budget by the end of June.

See what else is in the budget draft and learn how to give feedback here.

