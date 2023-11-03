Will Bengals fans 'Stripe the Jungle'? We find out during Sunday's game against the Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals are calling upon fans to pull off an ambitious feat for its Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The franchise is asking fans to "Stripe the Jungle" by wearing colors that correspond with the location of their seats to make a striped pattern.

Fans are asked to wear either black or orange depending on their seat to bring to life the "Bengal stripe" pattern across Paycor Stadium. The seating map sent out by the Bengals can be seen below.

The Bengals say this is the first time the team has attempted something like this. Though fan color coordination isn't popular in the NFL, the tradition has a long history in college football, like at the University of Tennessee whose fans successfully pulled off an orange and white checkerboard design at a Neyland Stadium home game versus Texas A&M just two weeks ago.

The Bengals' primetime matchup on Sunday will also be the first time the Bills and safety Damar Hamlin will return to Cincinnati after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle during a Monday Night Football game last season.

Medical staff on-site were able to restart Hamlin's heart and the Bills safety spent a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his collapse. Since then, he's raised millions for charity and used his Chasing M's Foundation to bring CPR training to cities across the country, including Cincinnati.

Kickoff for Sunday night's game is set for 8:20 p.m.